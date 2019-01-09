Tedeschi Trucks Band Detail New Album ‘Signs’

Tedeschi Trucks Band will return next month with Signs, the 12-piece band’s fourth studio album. Led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and blues singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, the versatile roots-rocking outfit will release the follow-up to 2016’s Let Me Get By on February 15th via Fantasy Records/Concord.

Like previous efforts, Signs was recorded at Swamp Raga, Tedeschi and Trucks’ home studio in Jacksonville, Florida. Trucks co-produced the album, along with Bobby Tis and Jim Scott, known for his work with the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty. The 11-track LP also features guest appearances from guitarists Warren Haynes and Doyle Bramhall II, as well as Allman Brothers Band percussionist Marc Quinones.

The first track to be released from Signs, “Hard Case” features an uplifting, brass-accented soul groove, propelled by Tedeschi’s soaring vocals and Trucks’ stellar slide work. Much of the record, though, is tinged with loss. While writing and recording, Trucks — a former Allman Brothers member — was dealing with the tragic death of his uncle and bandmate Butch Trucks, as well as the loss of the group’s iconic co-founder, Gregg Allman.

“This is the first record we’ve made where, when I listen to it, it puts me in a specific place,” Trucks said in a statement. “It puts me in a zone and hits some raw nerves.”

With an electrifying sound that mixes R&B, gospel and many shades of the blues, Tedeschi Trucks are carrying forward the Allmans’ legacy of Southern rock expansionism. The band will start a massive tour in support of the new album on January 17th in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, making multi-night stops in Chicago, Nashville, New Orleans and Washington, D.C., this winter. The run also includes a special album-release show at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York on February 20th.

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Signs Track List:

“Signs (High Times)”

“I’m Gonna Be There”

“When Will I Begin”

“Walk Through This Life”

“Strengthen What Remains”

“Still Your Mind”

“Hard Case”

“Shame”

“All the World”

“They Don’t Shine”

“The Ending”