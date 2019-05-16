Tedeschi Trucks Band Deliver Fiery ‘Shame’ on ‘Kimmel’

Ahead of a two-night run in Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre that begins tonight, Tedeschi Trucks Band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform multiple songs on the show’s outdoor stage. During a short set, the 12-piece soul-rock outfit, led by the husband-and-wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi, leaned mostly on material from their latest studio album, Signs, which was released back in February.

After an introduction from the host, the band launched into “Shame,” a tempo-shifting scorcher that pairs Tedeschi’s emotive howling with a fiery Trucks solo and some shiny brass punch. The gritty funk tune “Signs, High Times,” which opens the group’s newest LP, came next, giving Tedeschi the opportunity to share the vocal spotlight with backup singers Alecia Chakour and Mike Mattison.

In an off-air segment of the performance, the band also played the gospel-minded “Hard Case” and channeled swampy Allman Brothers Band-style blues exploration in “I Want More,” which comes from 2016’s Let Me Get By.

Relentless road warriors, Tedeschi Trucks Band will head to Japan after their current West Coast run, which also includes two nights in Seattle on May 23rd and 24th. The band will then lead their annual multi-band Wheels of Soul Tour, which starts in their home city of Jacksonville, Florida, on June 28th and features support from Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope.