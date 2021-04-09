Taylor Swift Duets With Keith Urban on ‘From the Vault’ Track ‘That’s When’

Taylor Swift released her re-recorded Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, a 2021 update of the 2008 album. Comprising 27 tracks, the new LP features six “From the Vault” recordings, including the Keith Urban duet “That’s When.”

An introspective retelling of a romance at the brink, the song opens with Swift singing the first verse and chorus, asking “When can I come back?” before Urban arrives for the second verse. They harmonize together on the chorus: “That’s when I’ll be waiting at the front gate/that’s when I see your face/I’ll let you in.”

Swift wrote “That’s When” early on in her career with the sibling songwriting duo the Warren Brothers. She co-produced this recording with Jack Antonoff. Urban also appears on the “Vault” song “We Were Happy,” singing backup.

“I’m really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on ‘That’s When’ and singing harmonies on ‘We Were Happy.’ I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly,” Swift tweeted.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) also includes a “From the Vault” collaboration with Maren Morris on the song “You All Over Me.” She released that track in late March following her fully remade version of “Love Story,” which was the lead single from Fearless in 2008.