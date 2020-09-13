Taylor Swift to Perform ‘Betty’ Live for First Time at 2020 ACM Awards

Taylor Swift will perform”Betty” live for the first time during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, September 16th.

For the ACM Awards, Swift will deliver her Folklore track from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. The ACMs performance will mark Swift’s first at the award show in seven years; the singer is a two-time Entertainer of the Year winner at the ACM Awards.

Bout to show up at your party @ACMawards 😺 pic.twitter.com/ekNJfv4hci — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 13, 2020

For the first time in the 55-year history of the ACMs, the ceremony will take place in Nashville, with artists performing from the stages of legendary venues the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.

In addition to Swift, this year’s ACMs will also feature performances by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett with Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and many more.

Keith Urban will serve as host of the ACM Awards, which airs live on CBS on September 16th. Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and producer Dann Huff lead the field with five nominations apiece, combining their appearances and production credits. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood vie for the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.