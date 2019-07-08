Tanya Tucker Plots ‘While I’m Livin” Album Release Shows

On the eve of the release of one of the most hotly anticipated albums of the year, Tanya Tucker will play the first of three intimate shows in celebration of While I’m Livin’, the outlaw-country legend’s first LP of all-new material in 17 years.

Tucker will take the stage of Nashville’s historic Exit/In on August 22nd, with subsequent performances slated for September 17th at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, presented by SiriusXM, and October 16th at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. (Tickets and VIP packages for the upcoming shows go on sale Friday, July 12th, at 10:00 a.m. local time.)

The Texas-born singer, who burst into the mainstream at just 15 years old with a Rolling Stone cover story, recently debuted the swaggering “Hard Luck” video, filmed at American Legion Post 82 in East Nashville and featuring her While I’m Livin’ co-producers Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile.

“It’s a musical biography of sorts, about Tanya’s real life and the places she’s seen, and it’s narrated by the greatest country and western singer this side of Johnny Cash,” Carlile has said of the album, which is largely written by Carlile and her bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth. Originally cut by Houston-based rockers Josefus, “Hard Luck” is one of the album’s handful of covers, along with “High Ridin’ Heroes,” a 1988 Top 20 country hit by David Lynn Jones that featured Waylon Jennings, and Tucker’s instantly memorable take on the tender ballad “The House That Built Me,” cut by Miranda Lambert in 2010.

While I’m Livin’ will be available August 23rd on Fantasy Records.