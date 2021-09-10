Tanya Tucker, RuPaul’s ‘This Is Our Country’ Collab Is Fit for a Queen

Tanya Tucker and RuPaul have dropped a collaboration fit for an aspiring queen with their new duet “This Is Our Country.” The song originally debuted in the season six finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, in which Tucker starred and gave the competitors some advice.

Penned by RuPaul, Leland, Freddy Scott, and Tom Campbell, “This Is Our Country” combines a sense of individuality and grit often found in Tucker’s output with a decidedly queered, all-are-welcome twist. Tucker and RuPaul take turns telling their stories of survival and toughness, emphasizing the ideas that we all have different journeys and that self-determination and love are at the core of living a good life.

In terms of production, “This Is Our Country” splits the difference between modern radio country and pop, with a skittering trap beat and squalling guitar that give it a danceable edge. “This is my country, oh oh oh/I can be a queen or I can be a cowboy,” Tucker and RuPaul sing in the chorus, while Tucker later offers the pro-LGBTQ affirmation, “Love who you love, ‘cause it changes in a flash.”

“This Is Our Country” is Tucker’s first new music since the stunning 2019 comeback album While I’m Livin’, which was produced by Brandi Carlile and earned the Grammy for Best Country Album. This weekend, Tucker is set to play a pair of shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks with Carlile after which she’ll headline dates on the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tour.