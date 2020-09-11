Tanya Tucker Covers Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash on New Live Album

Last October, Tanya Tucker performed a thrilling, sold-out show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Next month, the country singer will release a live document of the concert on its one-year anniversary. Live From the Troubadour arrives October 16th via Fantasy Records.

Tucker announced the album on Friday with the premiere of a smoldering medley: covers of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.” The track list also includes songs off her Grammy-winning album While I’m Livin‘, like “High Ridin’ Heroes” and “Bring My Flowers Now,” along with Tucker staples “It’s a Little Too Late” and “Delta Dawn.”

A portion of the proceeds from the album will benefit the Troubadour itself, which, like many clubs across the country, is in danger of closing permanently because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even though the money stops, the bills don’t. We all know that. These venues out there are just sitting there doing nothing. Places like the legendary Troubadour, where some of the greatest artists in the world have performed, need help or those places may never come back at all,” Tucker says. “It just makes sense to give back to the Troubadour with this album and hopefully help out.”

Tucker has rescheduled her 2020 dates for next summer, beginning with a show in Canada on July 11th. Live From the Troubadour is available for pre-order now.

Here’s the tracklist: