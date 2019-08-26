See Tanya Tucker’s Personal Photos in ‘The House That Built Me’ Video

Tanya Tucker’s poignant cover of Miranda Lambert’s 2010 Number One hit “The House That Built Me” paints an emotional tableau vivant of bittersweet childhood recollection. Now, the video for the track, taken from the country legend’s just-released While I’m Livin’ album, unlocks decades worth of photographic memories, serving not only as a tribute to Tucker’s parents and her own childhood as a pre-teen country star, but also to country legends such as Loretta Lynn, Roy Acuff, and Minnie Pearl, past romantic partners including Glen Campbell, and to the singer’s three children, who virtually grow up before the camera lens in the clip.

Written by veteran tunesmiths Allen Shamblin and Tom Douglas, “The House That Built Me” earned Lambert her first chart-topping country hit and first Grammy, also earning the songwriters CMA and ACM awards. With Tucker’s visual depiction of the song she also pays tribute to the special animals in her life, appearing in new footage riding a horse as the clip ends. Before her tour bus pulls away there is an exterior shot of the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Tucker’s video for “The Wheels of Laredo,” another cut from While I’m Livin’, also spotlighted her love for horses, including a call-to-action to support compassionate equine treatment through Redemption Road Rescue in Jackson, Tennessee.

In celebration of the new album, Tucker was in Nashville last week for a record release show and an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry. She plays New York’s Bowery Ballroom, in a show presented by SiriusXM on September 17th, and appears October 16th at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. A documentary about the making of While I’m Livin‘ is currently in production.