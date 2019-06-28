Tanya Tucker Plays Cards With Brandi Carlile, Shooter Jennings in ‘Hard Luck’ Video

Tanya Tucker exudes all kinds of swag in the video for her new song “Hard Luck.” Filmed at the American Legion Post 82 in East Nashville, the clip finds the country legend playing cards with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings — the co-producers of Tucker’s upcoming album While I’m Livin‘. It’s far from a friendly poker game though, with the gamblers tossing their jewelry and even car keys into the pot.

The video, directed by Chris Phelps, opens with Tucker and Jennings pulling up in a Ford Bronco to meet Carlile, whose face implies her outlaw pals are well past late. But all is forgiven when the trio arrives at the bar — tended by Jennings’ wife Misty — and promptly downs a shot of tequila (Tucker’s own signature brand, Cosa Salvaje, of course). Soon they’re at the card table, with Tucker taking her producers to the cleaners. Carlile even loses her watch before she and Jennings join the “Delta Dawn” singer in an impromptu and elated performance of “Hard Luck,” originally cut by the Texas band Josefus in 1979.

Everyone in the video is magnetic, including the colorful extras like Nashville songwriter King Corduroy, but it’s Tucker who stands out as the star. Sporting neon-pink hair to match her comeback hot streak, she proves she’s still very much the outlaw.

While I’m Livin’ will be released August 23rd.