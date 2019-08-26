See Brandi Carlile Meet Tanya Tucker for the First Time in New Documentary

When Tanya Tucker arrived at Sunset Sound Recording Studio in Los Angeles to begin work on her new album While I’m Livin‘, cameras were rolling as soon as the “Delta Dawn” singer walked through the door. It was the first time that Tucker met Brandi Carlile, a longtime fan who teamed up with Shooter Jennings to co-produce the country vocalist’s first album in 17 years. The footage of Tucker and Carlile meeting opens Delta Dawn Then and Now the Return of Tanya Tucker, a new documentary directed by Kathlyn Horan.

The film chronicles the creation of While I’m Livin’ and features candid studio footage of Tucker working on songs with Carlile, Jennings, and Carlile’s collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth. It also includes anecdotes from Tucker, including one about how she called up Loretta Lynn to test out a chorus on the country-music matriarch. Interviews with Carlile, Jennings, Tucker’s lawyer Jim Zumwalt, and Tucker herself flesh out the documentary, which does not yet have a release date.

While I’m Livin’ was released on Friday amid a flurry of appearances by Tucker, including a performance on the Grand Ole Opry and an album launch show at Nashville’s Exit/In.

Tucker credits Jennings and Carlile with her resurgence. “[Brandi’s] a leader and she leads with velvet gloves. Me, I’m like, ‘Get your ass over there.’ But she knows how to communicate. That’s such an incredible gift to know how to communicate your feelings. I have no doubts about her,'” Tucker told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “And Shooter the same way. I’d trust Shooter with my life… because he loves me.”

Tucker is currently on tour and will play a series of special concerts at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on September 17th, and at L.A.’s Troubadour on October 16th.