Tanya Tucker Plots CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour

Tanya Tucker has spent much of the last half of 2019 populating year-end best-of lists with her While I’m Livin’ album, and next year she’s set to take the LP on the road as the headlining artist for the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour. Just announced dates will run from February through June.

Hitting Boston, New York, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and more than 30 additional cities, the four-time 2020 Grammy nominee will be joined on the upcoming trek by an array of female acts that have previously been included as CMT’s Next Women of Country designees: Brandy Clark (2013), Aubrie Sellers (2017), Erin Enderlin (2017) and 2020 artists Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak, and Walker County.

Also along on various stops will be Shooter Jennings, who, with Brandi Carlile, co-produced Tucker’s current album, the most-nominated country project at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Additional tour dates and opening acts are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets for most of the dates go on sale Friday, December 13th, via CMT.com and TanyaTucker.com, beginning at 10:00 a.m. local time.

CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour dates:

February 5 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap

February 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

February 7 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

February 20 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis

February 21 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

February 22 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

February 24 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

February 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

February 27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

February 28 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre

February 29 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center

March 3 – Guelph, Ont. @ River Run Centre

March 5 – Catharines, Ont. @ FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

March 6 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

March 7 – Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

March 26 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

March 29 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

April 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

April 29 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

May 9 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

May 13 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center

May 15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @Roxian Theatre

May 17 –Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

May 20 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

May 21 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 22 – Albany, NY @ The Egg, Center for the Performing Arts

May 30 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

June 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

June 5 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

June 6 – Minden, NV @ Carson Valley Inn Casino TJ’s Corral Outdoor Amphitheater

June 8 – Red Bluff, CA @ State Theatre for The Arts

June 10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

June 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

June 13 – Spokane, WA @ The Bing Crosby Theater

June 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox