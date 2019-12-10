Tanya Tucker Plots CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour

Tanya Tucker has spent much of the last half of 2019 populating year-end best-of lists with her While I’m Livin’ album, and next year she’s set to take the LP on the road as the headlining artist for the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour. Just announced dates will run from February through June.
Hitting Boston, New York, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and more than 30 additional cities, the four-time 2020 Grammy nominee will be joined on the upcoming trek by an array of female acts that have previously been included as CMT’s Next Women of Country designees: Brandy Clark (2013), Aubrie Sellers (2017), Erin Enderlin (2017) and 2020 artists Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak, and Walker County.
Also along on various stops will be Shooter Jennings, who, with Brandi Carlile, co-produced Tucker’s current album, the most-nominated country project at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Additional tour dates and opening acts are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Tickets for most of the dates go on sale Friday, December 13th, via CMT.com and TanyaTucker.com, beginning at 10:00 a.m. local time.
CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour dates:
February 5 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap
February 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
February 7 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
February 20 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis
February 21 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
February 22 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
February 24 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
February 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
February 27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
February 28 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre
February 29 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center
March 3 – Guelph, Ont. @ River Run Centre
March 5 – Catharines, Ont. @ FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
March 6 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
March 7 – Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre
March 26 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
March 29 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
April 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater
April 29 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
May 9 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
May 13 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
May 15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @Roxian Theatre
May 17 –Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre
May 20 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
May 21 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
May 22 – Albany, NY @ The Egg, Center for the Performing Arts
May 30 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
June 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
June 5 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
June 6 – Minden, NV @ Carson Valley Inn Casino TJ’s Corral Outdoor Amphitheater
June 8 – Red Bluff, CA @ State Theatre for The Arts
June 10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
June 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
June 13 – Spokane, WA @ The Bing Crosby Theater
June 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox