 Tanya Tucker Undergoes Hip Surgery, Cancels Shows
Tanya Tucker Undergoes Hip Surgery, Cancels Shows

“My hip has been giving me hell for awhile now and the docs discovered a hip fracture,” the Grammy-winning country singer says

Joseph Hudak

Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker has canceled her July concert dates after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured hip.

Tanya Tucker has canceled two concerts and rescheduled another for later this year after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week.

The “Delta Dawn” country vocalist, whose comeback album While I’m Livin’ netted her two Grammy awards, shared the news on social media on Thursday night.

“Hey Loves,” she wrote. “My hip has been giving me hell for awhile now and the docs discovered a hip fracture. I had to have surgery right away. The operation went well and I’m on track for a speedy recovery. I’ll be at home healing for a few weeks, but can’t wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can.”

Tucker added that “a bad hip can’t keep me down.”

Nonetheless, the singer canceled her July 16th appearance at Country Thunder Wisconsin in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and her July 17th performance at Lake Superior Big Top in Bayfield, Wisconsin. A concert set for July 31st at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma, has been rescheduled for December 10th.

Tucker told Rolling Stone earlier this year that she’s plotting a follow-up to While I’m Livin’, reuniting with producers Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. “We’re just about ready to get started on a new album,” she said, offering that she’d been writing songs with Carlile. “She sent me maybe a verse and chorus, and it blew me away,” Tucker says. “So we’re on the right track.”

