Tanya Tucker Takes One Final Ride in ‘Bring My Flowers Now’ Video

Tanya Tucker puts on her finest cowgirl attire and saddles up her horse for one final ride in the elegiac video for “Bring My Flowers Now,” the stunning closing track off her comeback album While I’m Livin‘.

Directed by Trey Fanjoy, the clip finds Tucker slowly ambling down a mostly deserted street flanked by two young flower girls. Along the way she encounters strangers — a preacher, a man in a convertible — until she gets to the end of her journey, where her champion Brandi Carlile waits playing piano. They both tip their hats at each other before Tucker rides off alone.

It’s a haunting clip, with Tucker at her most commanding. But while it clearly signifies the end of one’s journey, the country singer is far from finished. Her LP, produced by Carlile and Shooter Jennings, has reinvigorated her career, and put her back on some high-profile stages, from the Grand Ole Opry to a recent sold-out show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Tucker co-wrote “Bring My Flowers Now” with Carlile and the Hanseroth twins in the studio during the recording of While I’m Livin‘. “Brandi and I went right to the vocal booth after we wrote it and Shooter was playing piano,” Tucker told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “And [Brandi] said, ‘I think we just call this album While I’m Livin‘.'”

Tucker is set to play Kentucky this weekend, before a run of shows in Canada.