 Tanya Tucker’s ‘Bring My Flowers Now’ Video: Watch – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Hear Lauren Alaina's Uplifting New Song 'The Other Side' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Tanya Tucker Takes One Final Ride in ‘Bring My Flowers Now’ Video

Stark black-and-white clip, featuring Brandi Carlile, follows the country icon as she reflects on her life

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tanya Tucker puts on her finest cowgirl attire and saddles up her horse for one final ride in the elegiac video for “Bring My Flowers Now,” the stunning closing track off her comeback album While I’m Livin‘.

Directed by Trey Fanjoy, the clip finds Tucker slowly ambling down a mostly deserted street flanked by two young flower girls. Along the way she encounters strangers — a preacher, a man in a convertible — until she gets to the end of her journey, where her champion Brandi Carlile waits playing piano. They both tip their hats at each other before Tucker rides off alone.

It’s a haunting clip, with Tucker at her most commanding. But while it clearly signifies the end of one’s journey, the country singer is far from finished. Her LP, produced by Carlile and Shooter Jennings, has reinvigorated her career, and put her back on some high-profile stages, from the Grand Ole Opry to a recent sold-out show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Tucker co-wrote “Bring My Flowers Now” with Carlile and the Hanseroth twins in the studio during the recording of While I’m Livin‘. “Brandi and I went right to the vocal booth after we wrote it and Shooter was playing piano,” Tucker told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “And [Brandi] said, ‘I think we just call this album While I’m Livin‘.'”

Tucker is set to play Kentucky this weekend, before a run of shows in Canada.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.