Tanya Tucker Faces Mortality on New Song ‘Bring My Flowers Now’

One week ahead of the release of While I’m Livin’, her first all-new album in 17 years, Tanya Tucker reveals the LP’s emotional closing track, “Bring My Flowers Now.” A prime showcase for the Texas-born legend’s wise yet wistful vocals, the song’s powerful message — to show appreciation for those we cherish while we still have that opportunity — is likely to spark a national run on florists’ shops, or at the very least a few tear-filled phone calls. “Don’t spend time, tears and money on my ol’ breathless body,” Tucker sings. “If your heart is in those flowers bring ’em on.”

Co-written by Tucker with Brandi Carlile and Carlile’s bandmates, twin brothers Tim and Phil Hanseroth, Tucker notes that “Bring My Flowers Now” has now supplanted her 1972 debut hit. “‘Delta Dawn’ has always been my favorite song that I have ever recorded and the pinnacle of my 50-year career,” she says. “But I think now, ‘Delta Dawn’ has to move over for ‘Bring My Flowers Now.’ This song came from my heart; it’s about showing love for the ones we have now before they are gone.”

While I’m Livin’, co-produced by Carlile and Shooter Jennings, is out August 23rd, the day after Tucker performs a special album release show at Nashville’s Exit/In, and the same day she will take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Additional shows are slated for September 17th at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, in a concert presented by SiriusXM, and October 16th at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.