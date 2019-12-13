Hear Tanya Tucker’s Stunning Live ‘Bring My Flowers Now’

During a two-night stint at the fabled Troubadour in West Hollywood this past October, Tanya Tucker mixed classic hits, such as “San Antonio Stroll” and “It’s a Little Too Late (to Do the Right Thing Now),” with songs from her multiple-Grammy-nominated While I’m Livin’. A blend of material exhibiting her decades-long gift for ballsy swagger and tender reflection, Tucker’s live show at the Troubadour included a devastatingly gorgeous rendition of the song that gave her current LP its title.

This piano-and-vocal live version of “Bring My Flowers Now” is prefaced by Tucker’s sincere appreciation for the fans that have followed her since her 1972 debut with “Delta Dawn,” at just 13 years old. “I guarantee there’s no way my life would be as special if you weren’t in it,” she says before launching into the song, which she penned with While I’m Livin’ co-producer (with Shooter Jennings) Brandi Carlile and Carlile’s longtime collaborators, Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

Save for a few random hoots and hollers from the rapt crowd between verses, this onstage version is a could-have-heard-a-pin-drop affair, closing with Tucker passing on a floral bouquet to a “nice little lady” in the audience. During one of the Troubadour shows, which she noted were “a long time coming,” she also signed a copy of a fan’s 1974 issue of Rolling Stone featuring her on the cover.

Earlier this week, Tucker announced the string of dates during which she’ll headline the 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, also featuring Brandy Clark, Erin Enderlin, Aubrie Sellers and more.