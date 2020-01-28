Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile Perform ‘Hard Luck’ on ‘Ellen’

Fresh off her two wins at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Tanya Tucker performed “Hard Luck” on Ellen with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, the producers of her Grammy-winning album While I’m Livin’.

“Hard Luck” was first recorded by Southern rock band Josefus and Tucker maintains the original’s tough vibes, as she sings about being “born to a hard luck world.” Carlile backs up Tucker on electric guitar and offers some “oohs” and “ahhs,” while Jennings lays down the song’s barroom piano vibe. The secret weapons though are Carlile’s longtime collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth, who harmonize on the “hard luck!” chorus.

Tucker’s While I’m Livin’ was named Best Country Album at the Grammys, and the album’s centerpiece “Bring My Flowers Now” won Best Country Song. She and Carlile performed the poignant ballad during the broadcast.

“After almost 50 years in this business, after many dreams, it’s still unbelievable to me that I’d still have a few firsts left. After 14 trips, 14 nominations, this is the first win,” Tucker said upon accepting the trophy for best Country Song, which she shared with her co-writers Carlile and the Hanseroth twins.

The 61-year-old Tucker was just one of the guests on DeGeneres’ special birthday episode. Justin Bieber also appeared, singing an acoustic snippet of his latest single “Yummy” for the talk-show host, who turned 62 on January 26th.

Tucker will headline CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour, kicking off next month in Vienna, Virginia.