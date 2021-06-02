Tanya Tucker Announces Rescheduled CMT Next Women of Country Tour Dates

Tanya Tucker’s 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour was only a handful of dates in when shows were postponed indefinitely last March. On Wednesday, Tucker announced rescheduled 2021 dates for the trek, along with other live performances.

Tucker’s CMT Next Women dates resume August 6th in Kansas City, Missouri, with shows now scheduled through October 21st in San Francisco, California. Previously purchased tickets for CMT Next Women dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

In between are newly added tour stops at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma, on July 31st and Vernon Downs in Vernon, New York, on August 19th. Tucker will also join Brandi Carlile, who produced the singer’s award-winning While I’m Livin’ album, for two shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks on September 11th and 12th.

Additionally, Tucker will perform at several upcoming festivals this summer and fall. Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colorado, is the first of the bunch in late June, followed by Wisconsin’s Country Thunder in July and Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival in early August. Her later summer appearances include Kentucky’s Railbird, East Tennessee’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Missouri’s Roots N Blues Festival, Middle Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, and Austin City Limits in October.

Tanya Tucker tour dates:

June 27 – Minden, NV @ Carson Valley Inn Casino

July 17 – Bayfield, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

July 31 – Hinton, OK @ Sugar Creek Casino

August 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon^^

August 11 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre^^

August 13 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at The Egg^^

August 14 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino^^

August 19 – Vernon, NY @ Vernon Downs

August 20 – Nichols, NY @ Tioga Downs Race Track

August 26 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center^^

August 27 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center^^

September 5 – Bay Harbor, MI @ Great Lake Center for the Arts

September 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Brandi Carlile)

September 12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Brandi Carlile)

September 14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre^^

September 17 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater^^

September 19 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater^^

October 3 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

October 5 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory^^

October 6 – Spokane, WA @ The Bing Crosby Theater^^

October 8 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Theatre^^

October 9 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom^^

October 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre^^

October 12 – Red Bluff, CO @ State Theatre for the Arts^^

October 17 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theatre^^

October 18 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater^^

October 20 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre^^

October 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall^^

December 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Golden Nugget Casino

^^CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour