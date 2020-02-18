Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dierks Bentley to Headline Tailgate Fest 2020

The third annual Tailgate Fest — a two-day concert event in which fans watch live music from their trucks — has announced its 2020 lineup.

Southern-rock titans Lynyrd Skynyrd and country-radio star Dierks Bentley will headline the August 15th and 16th festival, with Nineties R&B trio TLC accenting a country-focused bill that includes Billy Currington, Justin Moore, Carly Pearce, A Thousand Horses, and upstarts Logan Mize and Ross Ellis. The 2020 installment of Tailgate Fest takes places at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

While the tailgate set-up is the festival’s model (both trucks and cars are welcome), fans — perhaps those who prefer to rideshare? — can purchase traditional concert tickets too. There’s also an option to watch the performances from a pool, dubbed the Boots & Bikinis Mega Pool Party, featuring poolside wait staff, a live DJ, fire-pits, and beer pong.

Tailgate Fest is the brainchild of Melissa Carbone, a horror-experience entrepreneur who launched the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, authored the business book Ready, Fire, Aim: How I Turned a Hobby into an Empire, and made a memorable appearance on Shark Tank.

“One of the best parts of Tailgate, and also most unique, is that it compels people to engage in a visceral social interaction which has become harder and harder to find. Even our artists walk around and grab beers and pop in to see the action, which is pretty unheard of at most festivals,” Carbone said in a statement.

Tickets for Tailgate Fest are on sale now, with general admission two-day passes starting at $99. Various VIP options are also available.