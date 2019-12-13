 Swamp Dogg Announces Country Album Featuring John Prine - Rolling Stone
Swamp Dogg Announces Long-Planned Country Album Featuring John Prine

“I look at my age, and I thought, ‘Man, I better [make my country album] before time closes in on my ass,’” the soul singer said last year

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The cult soul singer Swamp Dogg has announced details for Sorry You Couldn’t Make It, his upcoming country-tinged album featuring contributions from John Prine, Jenny Lewis, Justin Vernon and more. 

The album, produced by Ryan Olson, arrives two years after his Justin Vernon-assisted, Olson-produced 2018 comeback record Love, Loss & Auto-Tune. That record added modern textures and electronic production to the singer’s Seventies R&B.

But for his latest LP, Swamp Dogg, who’s flirted with country music since the beginning of his five-decade-plus career, reached back to an idea he’d had for decades. “If you notice, I use a lot of horns,” Swamp Dogg recently said in a press release. “But actually, if you listen to my records before I start stacking shit on it, I’m country. I sound country.” The record’s first single is “Sleeping Without You Is a Dragg,” a laid-back country-soul ballad featuring Lewis and Vernon.

The 77-year-old eccentric singer has always wanted to make a country record. “I look at time, and I look at my age and all that bullshit, and I thought, ‘Man, I better do that before time closes in on my ass,’” he told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “There’s still so many things that I want to do.”

Swamp Dogg’s latest album features two guest vocal appearances from his old-friend John Prine, whose song “Sam Stone” Swamp Dogg covered in 1972. The two spent a day in the studio earlier in the year. “John’s a funny motherfucker,” Swamp told Rolling Stone. “And where I tend to not be as country as I want to be, John Prine brings it home.”

Sorry You Couldn’t Make It is in stores March 6th.

