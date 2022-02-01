 Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton to Sing National Anthem - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Mickey Guyton to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI

“I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” Guyton said about being chosen to perform at Feb. 13 game

Jonathan Bernstein

Mickey Guyton Super BowlMickey Guyton Super Bowl

Mickey Guyton, who sang at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in October 2021, will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Mickey Guyton announced she will be performing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles. “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” Guyton wrote in a tweet. “So excited to be singing the national anthem.”

Guyton has a longstanding history with the “Star-Spangled Banner.” In 2015, in an interview, Guyton discussed how she was inspired to become a country singer as an eight-year-old after seeing a very young LeAnn Rimes perform the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game. Over the past half-dozen years, Guyton has performed the 19th-century anthem in a series of high-profile gigs, from Nashville’s CRS conference to a televised Memorial Day concert on the Mall in D.C. in 2021.

Last year, Guyton released her debut album Remember Her Name, which came out a decade after Guyton signed a major label deal in Nashville. “I hope I can just show everyone, no matter their age, or sexual orientation, or if they’re a mother, that you can 100 percent do it, and that’s really important,” Guyton told Rolling Stone. “It’s so easy to write off our dreams, but you have to fight for them.”

Super Bowl LVI will take place Feb. 13 with the Cincinnati Bengals squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams. An ensemble crew of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at the halftime show.

