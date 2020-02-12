 Sugarland Announce 2020 Summer Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
Sugarland Plot Summertime There Goes the Neighborhood Tour

Trek will include Mary Chapin Carpenter in direct support, along with Tenille Townes and Danielle Bradbery

Jon Freeman

Sugarland tour dates

Sugarland, the duo of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, have announced tour dates for their summertime There Goes the Neighborhood trek.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Sugarland have announced dates for the summertime There Goes the Neighborhood Tour, set to launch June 4th in Toronto, Ontario. This marks a third consecutive year of live performances for Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, who reunited in 2018 to release the album Bigger.

With 26 dates currently on the books, Sugarland’s There Goes the Neighborhood Tour — part of LiveNation’s Megaticket lineup — runs from June 4th to August 1st, visiting outdoor venues in markets near Dallas, Philadelphia, and the duo’s home base Atlanta. Joining them as support on select dates will be Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tenille Townes, and Danielle Bradbery. On-sale dates for tickets have not been announced.

Along with the tour, Sugarland will release the Bigger, Louder, Live EP via Big Machine Records on February 28th. Included is a live version of the single “Babe,” which was written by Taylor Swift with Train singer Pat Monahan.

Sugarland – Bigger, Louder, Live EP track list:

  1. “On a Roll (Live)”
  2. “Bigger (Live)”
  3. “Babe (Live)”

Sugarland’s There Goes the Neighborhood Tour dates:
June 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *^
June 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *^
June 6 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *^
June 12 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *^
June 13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *^
June 14 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^
June 18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *^
June 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^
June 20 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^
June 25 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *^
June 26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *^
June 27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *^
July 2 – Aurora, IL @ River Edge Park ^
July 3 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Amp ^
July 10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *^
July 11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *^
July 12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^
July 16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *^
July 18 – Bangor, ME  @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *^
July 19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^
July 23 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park *~
July 24 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *~
July 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *~
July 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +^
July 31 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^
August 1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +^
* Mary Chapin Carpenter
^ Tenille Townes
~ Danielle Bradbery
+ Special guest to be announced

