See Sugarland, Taylor Swift’s First Ever Live Performance of ‘Babe’

Taylor Swift wrapped up the U.S leg of her Reputation Tour with two shows in Arlington, Texas, this weekend, the first artist to perform back-to-back nights at AT&T Stadium.

On Friday night, Swift welcomed surprise guest Maren Morris, an Arlington native, to duet on her dance hit “The Middle.” On Saturday, reunited duo Sugarland were the evening’s guests, teaming up with Swift to mark the first-ever live performance of their collaboration “Babe.” The pop star offered the song, which she co-wrote with Train’s Pat Monahan for her 2012 Red album, to Sugarland for their comeback LP Bigger and also appears on the track and in its Mad Men-themed video.

“We have never played the song ‘Babe’ live. Please welcome Sugarland,” Swift said Saturday night at AT&T Stadium, ceding the spotlight to Jennifer Nettles to handle lead vocals, while Kristian Bush strummed an acoustic guitar. Swift joined in on the harmonies of the chorus and the compelling intro line “Didn’t want to be the one that got away.”

Morris and Sugarland aren’t the only surprise country guests of Swift’s Reputation Tour. At Swift’s Nashville homecoming concert in August, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill popped up to perform Swift’s debut hit “Tim McGraw.”

Swift’s Reputation Tour resumes on Tuesday in Australia. Sugarland are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at November 14th’s CMA Awards.