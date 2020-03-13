Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers Reschedule Tour Dates Due to COVID-19

Sturgill Simpson has announced that several dates on his “A Good Look’n Tour” with Tyler Childers have been rescheduled in light of the global coronavirus pandemic. The tour is slated to resume April 20th in Omaha, with dates canceled in cities like Hampton, Virginia; Toronto; and Philadelphia due to “unavoidable scheduling conflicts.”

“The health of our fans, band, crew, tour partners and venue staff are very important to us and we want everyone to stay safe,” read a statement from a representative of Simpson. “The band can’t wait to get back out on the road and see everyone soon.”

Simpson’s tour, which was promoted by Live Nation, follows yesterday’s announcement from the corporation that they were suspending all live shows throughout the remainder of the month.

The Good Look’n Tour kicked off in February in Birmingham, Alabama, and has featured the singer-songwriter performing his new album Sound & Fury in its entirety.

Newly rescheduled tour dates for SImpson and Childers’ “A Good Lookn’ Tour” can be found below:

April 20 — Omaha, Nebraska @ Baxter Arena

April 22 — Independence, Missouri @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

April 23 — Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center

April 24 — Southaven, Mississippi @ Landers Center

April 28 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

April 29 — Missoula, Montana @ Adams Center

May 1 — Portland, Oregon @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

May 2 — George, Washington @ Gorge Amphitheatre

May 5-6 — San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 8 — Inglewood, California @ The Forum

May 10 — Denver, Colorado @ Pepsi Center

May 12 — Madison, Wisconsin @ Alliant Energy Center

May 13 — Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Armory

May 15 — Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

May 16 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden

May 17-18 — Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

May 21-22 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

May 24 — Louisville, Kentucky @ KFC Yum! Center

May 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

May 27 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Chaifetz Arena

May 29 — Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center

May 30 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

May 31 — Sugarland, Texas @Smart Financial Centre