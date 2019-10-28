Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers Team Up for 2020 Tour

Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers have announced dates for their anticipated 2020 tour. Dubbed A Good Look’n Tour, the trek kicks off in February in Birmingham, Alabama, and winds its way across the country before wrapping up with a home state show in Louisville, Kentucky. Both Simpson and Childers are Kentucky natives.

The pair’s relationship goes back to Childers’ 2017 album Purgatory, which Simpson co-produced with David Ferguson. He and Ferguson also produced Childers’ latest album Country Squire, released in August. Childers is currently on his Country Squire Run Tour. He’ll play four nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium just prior to the tour with Simpson, setting up shop at the Mother Church on February 6th, 7th, 15th, and 16th.

Simpson released his new album Sound & Fury in September. A skronky rock record, it arrived with an accompanying anime film on Netflix.

Tickets for Simpson and Childers’ tour go on sale November 8th.

Here are the tour dates for A Good Look’n Tour. Venues have yet to be announced.

February 21 — Birmingham, Alabama

February 22 — Asheville, North Carolina

February 25 — Knoxville, Tennessee

February 28 — Lexington, Kentucky

February 29 — Detroit, Michigan

March 4 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

March 6 — Charlotte, North Carolina

March 7 — Duluth, Georgia

March 10 — North Charleston, South Carolina

March 13 — Hampton, Virginia

March 14 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

March 15-16 — Washington, D.C.

March 18 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

March 20 — Columbus, Ohio

March 21 — St. Louis, Missouri

March 22 — Southaven, Mississippi

March 27 — Dallas, Texas

March 28 — Austin, Texas

March 29 — Sugarland, Texas

April 1 — Independence, Missouri

April 3 — Chicago, Illinois

April 4 — Minneapolis, Minnesota

April 9 — Omaha, Nebraska

April 10 — Madison, Wisconsin

April 23 — Tulsa, Oklahoma

April 25 — Denver, Colorado

April 28 — Salt Lake City, Utah

April 29 — Missoula, Montana

May 1 — Portland, Oregon

May 2 — George, Washington

May 5 — San Francisco, California

May 8 — Inglewood, California

May 15 — Boston, Massachusetts

May 16 — New York City

May 22 — Nashville, Tennessee

May 24 — Louisville, Kentucky