Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers Team Up for 2020 Tour

Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers have announced dates for their anticipated 2020 tour. Dubbed A Good Look’n Tour, the trek kicks off in February in Birmingham, Alabama, and winds its way across the country before wrapping up with a home state show in Louisville, Kentucky. Both Simpson and Childers are Kentucky natives.
The pair’s relationship goes back to Childers’ 2017 album Purgatory, which Simpson co-produced with David Ferguson. He and Ferguson also produced Childers’ latest album Country Squire, released in August. Childers is currently on his Country Squire Run Tour. He’ll play four nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium just prior to the tour with Simpson, setting up shop at the Mother Church on February 6th, 7th, 15th, and 16th.
Simpson released his new album Sound & Fury in September. A skronky rock record, it arrived with an accompanying anime film on Netflix.
Tickets for Simpson and Childers’ tour go on sale November 8th.
Here are the tour dates for A Good Look’n Tour. Venues have yet to be announced.
February 21 — Birmingham, Alabama
February 22 — Asheville, North Carolina
February 25 — Knoxville, Tennessee
February 28 — Lexington, Kentucky
February 29 — Detroit, Michigan
March 4 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
March 6 — Charlotte, North Carolina
March 7 — Duluth, Georgia
March 10 — North Charleston, South Carolina
March 13 — Hampton, Virginia
March 14 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
March 15-16 — Washington, D.C.
March 18 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
March 20 — Columbus, Ohio
March 21 — St. Louis, Missouri
March 22 — Southaven, Mississippi
March 27 — Dallas, Texas
March 28 — Austin, Texas
March 29 — Sugarland, Texas
April 1 — Independence, Missouri
April 3 — Chicago, Illinois
April 4 — Minneapolis, Minnesota
April 9 — Omaha, Nebraska
April 10 — Madison, Wisconsin
April 23 — Tulsa, Oklahoma
April 25 — Denver, Colorado
April 28 — Salt Lake City, Utah
April 29 — Missoula, Montana
May 1 — Portland, Oregon
May 2 — George, Washington
May 5 — San Francisco, California
May 8 — Inglewood, California
May 15 — Boston, Massachusetts
May 16 — New York City
May 22 — Nashville, Tennessee
May 24 — Louisville, Kentucky