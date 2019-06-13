Sturgill Simpson Teases Twangy Theme Song for Jim Jarmusch’s ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

Sturgill Simpson teases a twangy new tune, “The Dead Don’t Die,” in an exclusive clip from Jim Jarmusch‘s upcoming zombie comedy of the same name. The breezy number serves as theme song for the film, out June 14th, which stars Bill Murray and Adam Driver.

A snippet from the track highlights a scene following policemen Cliff Robertson (Murray) and Ronnie Peterson (Driver) as they patrol their town of Centerville in a police cruiser. Peterson flips through “civilian radio” stations and lands upon the song, which finds Simpson musing on death in a non-zombie way: “The dead don’t die/Any more than you or I,” the country songwriter croons over a back-porch acoustic strum and gentle fiddle. “They’re just ghosts inside a dream / Of a life that we don’t own.” A puzzled Robertson dead-pans, “Wow, that sounds so familiar,” and his fellow officer smirks as he turns up the volume.

In addition to Murray and Driver, The Dead Don’t Die‘s all-star cast features Chloë Sevigny, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Tilda Swinton, Tom Waits and Danny Glover, among others.

Simpson, who produced Tyler Childers’ forthcoming album Country Squire, recently made his first appearance in four years at the Grand Ole Opry to play an acoustic bluegrass set.