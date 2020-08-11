 Sturgill Simpson to Release 'Sound & Fury' Graphic Novel in November - Rolling Stone
Sturgill Simpson to Release ‘Sound & Fury’ Graphic Novel in November

Companion piece to Simpson’s 2019 album furthers the story of the anime film’s mysterious driver

Joseph Hudak

Sturgill Simpson, Sound and Fury graphic novel

Sturgill Simpson chronicles the origin story of the 'Sound & Fury' film's mysterious driver in an upcoming graphic novel.

Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

When Sturgill Simpson released the album Sound & Fury in 2019, it arrived with a companion anime film on Netflix. Colorful, intense, and wildly violent, the movie focused on a shadowy muscle-car driver and his bloody mission of vengeance. In November, Simpson and Z2 Comics will probe the driver’s origin in Sound & Fury: The Graphic Novel, a prequel to the storyline of the film.

The novel comes in two formats, both 144 pages: a standard paperback version and a deluxe, oversized hardcover edition in a slipcase. Each is available for pre-order. The project features the artwork of Rufus Dayglo, Deathburger, Rosi Kampe, Vasilis Lolos, and Takashi Okazaki.

The Sound & Fury album found Simpson diving headlong into hard rock, electro-boogie, and experimental blues in songs like “Fastest Horse in Town,” “Sing Along,” and “Best Clockmaker on Mars.” Each song received its own vignette in the Netflix anime film.

Earlier this summer, the Kentucky songwriter played a bluegrass livestream concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to raise money for MusiCares Covid-19 Relief, Equity Alliance Nashville Tornado Relief, and the Special Forces Foundation. He also shared that he was in the studio recording a new bluegrass album.

Simpson’s A Good Look’n Tour with Tyler Childers hit the skids when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the spring. The remaining shows have been canceled.

Sound & Fury: The Graphic Novel will be released November 17th.

Takashi Okazaki*

