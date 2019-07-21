Sturgill Simpson Announces New Album, Anime Film ‘Sound & Fury’

Sturgill Simpson announced his new album Sound & Fury Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, where the country singer also previewed the LP’s Netflix-bound companion anime film.

The album is Simpson’s first since his 2016 LP A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, which won the Grammy for Best Country Album along with a nomination for Album of the Year. Simpson produced Sound & Fury, an album he called his “heaviest” and “most psychedelic” yet.

“We went in without any preconceived notions and came out with a really sleazy, steamy rock n roll record,” said added in a statement.

For the companion film, the singer teamed with Japanese anime giants like writer/director Jumpei Mizusaki and character designer Takashi Okazaki, who both joined Simpson at Comic-Con to unveil the minute-long trailer for the film. The companion movie, due to hit Netflix this fall to coincide with the album’s release, is set entirely to music from the full album, with a different anime segment for each song.

“I had this idea that it’d be really cool to animate some of these songs, and we ended up with a futuristic, dystopian, post-apocalyptic, samurai film,” Simpson added.

Sound & Fury‘s release and premiere date will be announced soon. Simpson recently shared his song “The Dead Don’t Die” for the Jim Jarmusch film of the same name.