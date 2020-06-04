Sturgill Simpson to Perform Online Concert From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Sturgill Simpson will perform a free livestream concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The Sound & Fury artist announced the show via Instagram as a thank-you to fans who raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for three charities.

Set for Friday, June 5th, at 7 p.m. CT, Simpson’s performance will stream for free via nugs.tv, Twitch, and YouTube. “With your unbelievable generosity we raised over $250,000 for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief, Equity Alliance Nashville Tornado Relief, and the Special Forces Foundation benefiting severely wounded operators fighting the global war on terrorism and the families of those who did not return. As a show of my appreciation for your efforts I will be performing a one hour live stream concert as promised,” he wrote on Instagram. Fans can further donate to the organizations through the purchase of a show poster and T-shirt.

The show won’t be the loud rock spectacle of Simpson’s abbreviated A Good Look’n Tour however. Friday’s concert will nod to the Kentucky native’s bluegrass roots and feature pickers like fiddler Stuart Duncan, mandolin player Sierra Hull, banjoist Scott Vestal, guitarist Mark Howard, bassist Mike Bub, and Simpson’s longtime drummer Miles Miller.

Earlier this week, Simpson assembled many of those musicians in the studio to record what he said was his “entire back catalog of songs…the way they were written and meant to be played…ruff, rugged, n’ raw.” In a since deleted video, Simpson promised a bluegrass session. “Get your Zyrtec ready, ’cause we cuttin’ that grass,” he said.

Simpson’s concert marks the first live show at the Ryman — albeit without an audience — since the historic venue shuttered in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.