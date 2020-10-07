 Sturgill Simpson on Eddie Van Halen: 'Impact Is an Understatement' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next See Brad Paisley Channel Eddie Van Halen in ‘Hot for Teacher’ Cover
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Sturgill Simpson on Eddie Van Halen: ‘Impact Is an Understatement’

Nashville iconoclast remembers the late guitarist, and also releases a video for his song ‘Make Art Not Friends’

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
sturgill simpson on eddie van halen

Sturgill Simpson recalled his first-ever concert: Van Halen.

James Crump/WireImage; Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Sturgill Simpson recalled his first concert — Van Halen — in an online tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday at 65 after a battle with cancer. “Face melted. Mind blown. Life changed.,” Simpson posted on Instagram, along with a photo of vintage Eddie Van Halen onstage. “Impact is an understatement. The man single handedly altered the course of music forever.”

Simpson, a ferocious guitarist himself, is one of many players who have memorialized Van Halen since the innovative musician’s death. Jimmy Page praised him as “the real deal.” Billy Corgan called him “a man of staggering genius.” Joe Satriani singled out how Van Halen put “joy into every little note.”

On Wednesday, Simpson also released the video for “Make Art Not Friends,” a droning, synth-heavy track off his latest album, 2019’s Sound & Fury. The animated video is part of Simpson’s long-form anime film on Netflix that accompanied the album. The clip follows a skateboarder wheeling around a contaminated and abandoned city; this is the first time it’s been released outside of the anime film.

“It felt super relevant,” Simpson said in a statement, drawing a parallel between the video and our current dystopia. “Fuck your speakers.” Michael Arias directed the video.

In November, Simpson is set to release a graphic novel version of Sound & Fury that expands the story of the album and film.

In This Article: Eddie Van Halen, Sturgill Simpson, Van Halen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.