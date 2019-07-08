Sturgill Simpson to Talk Rock Music, Japanese Anime at 2019 Comic-Con

Sturgill Simpson is set to appear on a panel at the 2019 Comic-Con in San Diego. The Grammy-winning songwriter will discuss his involvement in the new Japanese anime film Sound & Fury, a project that mixes American rock music with the colorful Japanese animation style.

Slated for Saturday, July 20th, the panel unites Simpson with Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki and Batman Ninja director Junpei Mizusaki, the filmmakers behind Sound & Fury. The first trailer for the movie will be screened during the panel.

The collaboration is just the latest foray into film and television for Simpson. Most recently he made a cameo in the Jim Jarmusch film The Dead Don’t Die and provided the movie’s title song. He also costarred in the CBS All Access series One Dollar and appears as a police officer who pulls over a black couple in the upcoming film Queen & Slim.

In 2017, Simpson performed at the Fuji Rock Festival in Nigata, Japan, and went on a whirlwind tour of the country, posting photos on his since-deleted social media accounts of him interacting with locals, singing karaoke and shopping for sneakers in Tokyo.

2019 Comic-Con International: San Diego runs July 18th through 21st at the San Diego Convention Center.