Sturgill Simpson to Release First Bluegrass Album ‘Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1′

Sturgill Simpson is set to release his first solo bluegrass album, titled Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, later this week.

The LP — which follows Simpson’s 2019 album Sound and Fury — was meant to be a surprise release this coming Thursday before fans caught wind of Cuttin’ Grass’ early listing on an online streaming site.

“Welp,..was hoping to surprise everybody on Thursday but somebody somewhere (Germany) got all excited and just couldn’t hold their horses,” Simpson wrote on Instagram next to the album’s cover art, featuring the country singer atop a riding lawn mower. “And yes,..this is actually the album cover.”

In another Instagram post, Simpson detailed the Cuttin’ Grass lineup and track list, revealing the album will feature 20 songs, including bluegrass renditions of tracks culled from his first three albums — High Top Mountain, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, and A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — as well as songs dating back to his mid-2000s band Sunday Valley.

The album was recorded at Nashville’s Butcher Shoppe studio. While Simpson teased Cuttin’ Grass’ 2-LP release on green and yellow vinyl, no preorder has been posted yet.

Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions Track List

1. All Around You

2. All the Pretty Colors

3. Breakers Roar

4. I Don’t Mind

5. I Wonder

6. Just Let Go

7. Life Ain’t Fair

8. A Little Light

9. Life of Sin

10. Long White Line

11. Living the Dream

12. Old King Coal

13. Railroad of Sin

14. Sitting Here Without You

15. Sometimes Wine

16. The Storm

17. Time After All

18. Turtles All the Way Down

19. Voices

20. Water in a Well