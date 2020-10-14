 Sturgill Simpson to Release First Bluegrass LP 'Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1′ - Rolling Stone
Sturgill Simpson to Release First Bluegrass Album ‘Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1′

Songwriter interprets selections from his past albums for the surprise 20-song LP

By

Reporter

Sturgill Simpson performs at Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Sturgill Simpson is set to release his first bluegrass album, titled 'Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions,' later this week.

Al Wagner/Invision/AP

Sturgill Simpson is set to release his first solo bluegrass album, titled Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, later this week.

The LP — which follows Simpson’s 2019 album Sound and Fury — was meant to be a surprise release this coming Thursday before fans caught wind of Cuttin’ Grass’ early listing on an online streaming site.

“Welp,..was hoping to surprise everybody on Thursday but somebody somewhere (Germany) got all excited and just couldn’t hold their horses,” Simpson wrote on Instagram next to the album’s cover art, featuring the country singer atop a riding lawn mower. “And yes,..this is actually the album cover.”

In another Instagram post, Simpson detailed the Cuttin’ Grass lineup and track list, revealing the album will feature 20 songs, including bluegrass renditions of tracks culled from his first three albums — High Top Mountain, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, and A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — as well as songs dating back to his mid-2000s band Sunday Valley.

The album was recorded at Nashville’s Butcher Shoppe studio. While Simpson teased Cuttin’ Grass’ 2-LP release on green and yellow vinyl, no preorder has been posted yet.

Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions Track List

1. All Around You
2. All the Pretty Colors
3. Breakers Roar
4. I Don’t Mind
5. I Wonder
6. Just Let Go
7. Life Ain’t Fair
8. A Little Light
9. Life of Sin
10. Long White Line
11. Living the Dream
12. Old King Coal
13. Railroad of Sin
14. Sitting Here Without You
15. Sometimes Wine
16. The Storm
17. Time After All
18. Turtles All the Way Down
19. Voices
20. Water in a Well

