Sturgill Simpson Talks ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ Acting Gig, Hints at New Music on ‘Seth Meyers’

Sturgill Simpson made a return appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday night, but for the first time, he wasn’t stepping up to the microphone as the musical guest.

Instead, the Kentucky native sat for an interview with Meyers in which they discussed his acting role on the new series One Dollar, along with one of his humble early gigs at Hill Country Barbecue in Manhattan.

“It was a Saturday night and I was particularly surprised and excited because we actually found a parking space within nine blocks of the venue,” he said, though the clientele consisted of a largely disinterested wedding party. “Absolutely none of them came to see us.”

Fortunately, New York Times critic Jon Caramanica was also present and gave them a boost. “Every gig is Radio City, I guess,” said Simpson.

In addition to Simpson’s well-documented leap from working for a railroad company to making music, he and Meyers discussed his recent turn into acting on One Dollar, which premiered August 29th on CBS All Access. Simpson plays a former steelworker who, after losing his job, hawks stolen goods.

“This is my mid-life crisis,” said Simpson of the Rust Belt murder mystery directed by Craig Zobel, who Simpson trusted to handle his untested acting abilities.

“He just had such an amazing, positive energy, I said if I never do this again or if I suck at it, this is the kind of person I want to put myself in the hands of, at least for the first time,” says Simpson.

And though he didn’t sing anything from his Grammy-winning latest album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Simpson did drop a little nugget about new music in the midst of talking about his sons, who will be joined by a third sibling before long. Simpson’s oldest son has become quite the connoisseur of his father’s music and has been getting an early preview of the next album when he rides anywhere with his dad.

“We’ve been working on a new one now for over a year,” said Simpson. “I’m well burnt-out on it already because I’ve had to hear it so many times with him in the car.”

One Dollar airs Wednesdays on the digital platform CBS All Access. Simpson’s next show takes place September 21st in Mansfield, Massachusetts, as part of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Willie Nelson, Margo Price, and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.