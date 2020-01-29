Sturgill Simpson Releases Anime Music Video for ‘A Good Look’

Sturgill Simpson released his bluesy hard rock album Sound and Fury this past September, accompanied by an anime film/visual album of the same name released on Netflix.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky artist shared a segment of the film featuring the song “A Good Look.” Like the rest of Sound and Fury, the Jumpei Mizusaki-directed clip is a NSFW plethora of violence and nudity, but also features some of Simpson’s oddball humor and one very goofy dance sequence.

Simpson kicks off the North American leg of his joint A Good Look’n Tour with fellow Kentuckian Tyler Childers next month, at BJCC’s Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The arena tour will run through May 24th with stops in Lexington, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Dallas, Toronto, Denver, New York and more. Simpson and Childers will precede the tour with four nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, on February 6th, 7th, 15th and 16th.

In addition to his Sound and Fury work, Simpson was recently featured on “Resentment,” a track from Kesha’s upcoming album High Road that also features Brian Wilson.