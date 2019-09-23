Sturgill Simpson Announces Brief Run of Club Dates

Sturgill Simpson will play a handful of smaller venues on the heels of releasing his new album Sound & Fury this Friday, September 27th. The Kentucky-born singer-songwriter will kick off the trek September 29th at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.

Spanning six shows in total, the brief tour will visit clubs on the West Coast as well as a few legendary spots in the Northeast before wrapping October 8th (full dates below). Simpson will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from these shows to the Special Forces Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides ongoing support to Special Forces soldiers and their families. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 25th, at 10 a.m. local time. According to the New York Times, Simpson also has some as-yet-unannounced plans for a more expansive 40 shows beginning in February.

This club tour follows the arrival of Simpson’s new album Sound & Fury, which is being released in conjunction with an anime film of the same name directed by Jumpei Mizusaki and set to Simpson’s new music. The film premieres on Netflix on September 27th, the same day the album comes out. Lead single “Sing Along” is already out and offers a glimpse of the film as well as a taste of Simpson’s stylistic shift toward grimy, pulsing rock & roll after the Grammy-winning 2016 album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.

Sturgill Simpson tour dates:

September 29 – West Hollywood, CA @ the Troubadour

October 1 – San Rafael, CA @ Terrapin Crossroads

October 2 – San Francisco, CA @ the Independent

October 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 7 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

October 8 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony