The String Cheese Incident Embrace Country-Rock on New Song ‘I Want You’

The String Cheese Incident deliver a windows-down country-rock tune with the new single “I Want You.” The stalwart Colorado-based jam band, known for a genre-jumping fusion of bluegrass, rock, funk and EDM, go for reflective roots-driven sentiment in the earnest song, enhanced by uplifting harmonies and winding lap steel fills from guest dobro ace Andy Hall of the Infamous Stringdusters.

“I Want You” is the second standalone single to come from String Cheese Incident this year, following the energetic world-folk instrumental “Bhangra Saanj,” released back in February. The band’s latest LP, 2017’s Believe, was produced by Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads.

In the accompanying video, String Cheese singer-songwriter/guitarist Bill Nershi gets some front-and-center close-ups, in between footage of the band recording at their own SCI Sound Lab studio in Boulder. Lyrically, he revels in the comforting stability of aging with a steadfast partner, singing, “Years pass by, and life can be so strange. But you don’t have to change; just carry on.”

“This song was inspired by feelings for my wife,” Nershi said in a statement. “She’s been with me through thick and thin for 22 years and still brings out the best in me.”

A dynamic live act with a devoted grassroots following, the String Cheese Incident will celebrate their 25th anniversary this year with a number of special performances, including a three-night stand in their home state at Red Rocks Amphitheatre beginning July 19th. They’ll also appear at DelFest in Maryland on May 24th and the Peach Music Festival in Pennsylvania on July 25th and 26th.