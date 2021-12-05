 Stonewall Jackson, Country Singer of 'Waterloo,' Dead at 89 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next See Miles Morales Plunge Into the Multiverse in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)' First Look
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Stonewall Jackson, Honky-Tonk Singer of ‘Waterloo,’ Dead at 89

Country vocalist, known for “B.J. the D.J.,” “I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water,” and his signature “Waterloo,” was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 60 years

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stonewall Jackson

Stonewall Jackson onstage in Nashville in 2012 at Marty Stuart's Late Night Jam. Jackson died Dec. 4 at 89.

Erika Goldring/GettyImages

Stonewall Jackson, the country music singer known for the Number One hit “Waterloo” and a 60-plus-year tenure with the Grand Ole Opry, died Saturday at 89. The Opry confirmed Jackson’s death in a release that noted he had been suffering from vascular dementia.

Jackson is a curious figure in country music: Stonewall is his given name, not a nickname or assumed moniker. His father named him after the Confederate Army general and claimed to be one of his descendants.

 

He is also the only member of the Grand Ole Opry to become a member before ever releasing music. In fact, the North Carolina native was invited to join the cast of the country music radio show upon his initial visit to Nashville in November 1956. After impressing music publisher Wesley Rose with a short performance, Rose introduced him to the Opry brass, including the show’s founder George D. Hay. He hired him on the spot. “They took me down the hall and signed me to a regular member’s contract. I’ve been here ever since,” Jackson said in his member bio on the Opry website.

Two years after joining the Grand Ole Opry, Jackson released his debut single, “Life to Go,” a cautionary prison ballad written by George Jones. The two would go on to hold “a special friendship over the years,” Jones’ widow Nancy Jones said in a statement following Jackson’s death. His signature “Waterloo” followed in 1959. Written by John D. Loudermilk and Marijohn Wilkin, the song recounted the demise of figures like Napoleon and the biblical Adam. “Just for spite / the devil made him take a bite / and that’s where old Adam / met his Waterloo,” he sang in his easygoing twang.

Related Stories

Bob Dole, Longtime Senator and Republican Presidential Candidate, Dead at 98
Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Artistic Director and Founder of Off-White, Dead at 41

Related Stories

sexiest music videos madonna prince beyonce
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time
All 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked

 

Future hits included 1962’s “A Wound Time Can’t Erase,” the 1964 story-song “B.J. the D.J.,” and 1965’s “I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water,” which Elvis Presley vamped his way through in 1971. In 1979, Jackson paid tribute to a fellow friend of Jones — Johnny Paycheck — with “Listening to Johnny Paycheck,” yet another prison song.

Jackson continued to perform well into his later years, including at the Grand Ole Opry, whom he sued for $10 million in 2007 claiming age discrimination. (The case was settled out of court.) In 2012, he sang with Marty Stuart at Stuart’s annual Late Night Jam at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and paid tribute to George Jones at a memorial concert to the Possum following Jones’ death in 2013.

In This Article: Grand Ole Opry, obit, Obituary

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.