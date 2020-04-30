Hear Steven Curtis Chapman’s Hopeful New Song With Brad Paisley, Lauren Alaina

Five-time Grammy winner Steven Curtis Chapman has recruited friends from the country and contemporary Christian music communities for an inspirational new song that aims to encourage and assist those struggling during the COVD-19 global pandemic. Brad Paisley and Lauren Alaina, along with gospel music artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard, join Chapman for the uplifting “Together We’ll Get Through This.” Proceeds from the collaboration benefit the Opry Trust Fund and the Gospel Music Association’s Disaster Assistance Fund, offering help to those in the country-music and Christian/gospel-music industries who have been gravely affected by the pandemic.

“Together We’ll Get Through This,” was written by Chapman, the most honored artist in the history of the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards. The song’s first verse acknowledges the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic, echoing the fear and uncertainty that millions are experiencing, while the simple, effective chorus offers a message of solidarity in the time of crisis, with an eye toward a brighter future: “Together, we got all we need, together, just watch and see/We’re gonna make it, come what may, nothing can break us if we stay… together.”

“I can’t tell you how excited and honored I am to be joined by three incredible artists, Brad, Lauren, and Tasha, to share this song that we all hope will fan the flame of a message that seems to be desperately needed now more than ever in our world,” says Chapman. “We are in this together…we really do need each other…and together we will get through this.”

“I was so honored when I got the call that Steven Curtis Chapman wanted me to be a part of this beautiful song he had written,” Alaina says, echoing Chapman’s message of resilience. “He is known for writing music that lifts people’s spirits and gives them an immense amount of hope. We are in a time when that is needed more than ever. I believe this song will be a gift to a lot of people and I’m so proud to be a part of it. Together we will get through this.”

The Opry Trust Fund was established in 1965 when the Opry turned 40 years old. Since that time more than $2 million in aid has been distributed to those in extraordinary need, assisting performers, songwriters, music publishers, radio professionals, session musicians, and others in the industry with help to pay medical bills, mortgage or rent, utilities and other living expenses.