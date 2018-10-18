Steve Earle Taps Warren Haynes, Tedeschi Trucks for John Henry’s Friends Benefit

Steve Earle has announced the lineup for his annual John Henry’s Friends benefit show, taking place December 3rd at Town Hall in New York City. The concert, which raises funds for children with autism, will feature Earle and his long-running band the Dukes, as well as sets by Warren Haynes, the Mastersons, and Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, offering a rare intimate duo performance. Earle just opened for the latter during the Tedeschi Trucks Band’s annual Beacon Theatre run in New York on October 9th.
Approaching its fourth straight year, John Henry’s Friends is named after Earle’s autistic son with Allison Moorer and ticket proceeds from the event specifically benefit the Keswell School, the educational learning center for children and young adults with autism that John Henry attends. Back in May, Earle told Rolling Stone: “I have friends that come to see John Henry because it makes them feel better because he’s just kind of all love. He’s my favorite person to hang out with at this point in my life.”
Many of Earle’s musical friends have come forward to help with the benefit show. In year’s past the event has featured Graham Nash, Shawn Colvin and Emmylou Harris. Next week Earle and the three aforementioned artists, along with Jackson Browne, will all perform select dates on the Lantern Tour: Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families, a series of shows protesting the Trump administration’s family separation policies and calling for the safe harbor of those seeking refuge at the U.S. border.
Also, in November Earle will resume his Copperhead Road 30th Anniversary Tour, which features Earle and the Dukes performing the landmark country-rock album, released in October 1988, in its entirety.
Here are Earle’s upcoming tour dates:
October 23 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery
October 25 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
October 26 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
October 27 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
November 23 – Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center For The Arts
November 24 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
November 26 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
November 27 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
November 29 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
November 30 – Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre
December 1 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
December 3 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
December 5 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
December 6 – Lafayette, IN @ Lafayette Theater
December 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
December 9 – Elgin, IL @ Elgin Community Center
December 11 – Oshkosh, WI @ Grand Opera House
December 13 – Fairfield, IA @ Fairfield Arts & Convention Center
December 14 – Robinsonville, MS @ Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino
December 15 – Pocola, OK @ Choctaw Casino
December 16 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
December 18 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
December 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
December 29 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center
