Steve Earle Covers Guy Clark’s ‘Dublin Blues’ for Tribute Album ‘Guy’

In 1974, just months after Steve Earle hitchhiked from San Antonio to Nashville, he wound up taking over bass-playing duties from Rodney Crowell in Guy Clark’s band. Forty-five years later, Earle, aided by his longtime band the Dukes, will pay homage to the profound influence the late songwriter and mentor had on his life and songcraft with Guy, a 16-track collection of tunes penned by Clark. The first release from the album, “Dublin Blues,” is out today.

Out March 29th on New West Records, Guy was produced by Earle and recorded by his longtime production partner Ray Kennedy. The project also includes the participation of fellow Guy Clark disciples and cohorts including Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Terry Allen, Jerry Jeff Walker, Mickey Raphael, Shawn Camp, Verlon Thompson, Gary Nicholson, and photographer Jim McGuire. Although it comes a full decade later, Guy is the natural follow-up to Earle’s Grammy-winning LP Townes, a tribute to his other chief songwriting mentor, Townes Van Zandt. Van Zandt died in 1997 while Clark succumbed to lymphoma in 2016. Earle previously appeared on the 2011 Grammy-nominated Clark tribute album, This One’s for Him.

“Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark were like Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg to me,” says Earle in a statement. “When it comes to mentors, I’m glad I had both. If you asked Townes what it’s all about, he’d hand you a copy of Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee. If you asked Guy the same question, he’d take out a piece of paper and teach you how to diagram a song, what goes where. Townes was one of the all-time great writers, but he only finished three songs during the last fifteen years of his life. Guy had cancer and wrote songs until the day he died… he painted, he built instruments, he owned a guitar shop in the Bay Area where the young Bobby Weir hung out. He was older and wiser. You hung around with him and knew why they call what artists do disciplines. Because he was disciplined.”

Earle’s 19th album, Guy will be released in digital, CD and vinyl formats. An extremely limited (200 copies) clear vinyl edition will be available at retailers in Texas and Tennessee, and a limited-edition red vinyl version is now available for pre-order exclusively at New West Records.

Guy track listing: