 Steve Earle Covers Justin Townes Earle's 'Champagne Corolla': Listen - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Emily Dickinson Steps Into the Spotlight in 'Dickinson' Season Two Trailer
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hear Steve Earle’s Rollicking Version of Justin Townes Earle’s ‘Champagne Corolla’

Track is the latest release off ‘J.T.,’ Steve Earle’s upcoming tribute album to his late son

By
Jonathan Bernstein

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Last month, Steve Earle released his take on “Harlem River Blues,” the first taste of J.T., his upcoming tribute album to his son Justin Townes Earle, who died in August. Now, he’s following it up with “Champagne Corolla,” the lead track to JTE’s penultimate album, 2017’s Kids in the Street, which was produced by Mike Mogis.

The loose, old-fashioned tribute to the Toyota sedan would’ve felt at home on several of Steve’s recent blues-leaning collections, like 2015’s Terraplane or 2017’s So You Wanna Be an Outlaw. Steve and his band offer a rollicking take here, with drums and upright bass propelling this “Corolla” forward.

J.T. will be released on January 4th — what would been Justin Townes Earle’s 39th birthday. “I made this record, like every other record I’ve ever made. . . for me,” Steve Earle said. “It was the only way I knew to say goodbye.” All proceeds of the album will be donated to a trust for Justin’s daughter, Etta St. James Earle.

Justin Townes Earle’s death was ruled an accidental overdose in a report released earlier this month by the Tennessee Department of Health. Earle’s family also announced the results of the singer’s autopsy report alongside a plea to help those struggling with addiction.

In This Article: Justin Townes Earle, Steve Earle

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.