Steve Earle and the Dukes Announce Summer Tour Dates

Steve Earle and the Dukes have announced a slew of tour dates that will put them back on the road this summer. The trek kicks off July 1st at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas.

With 37 dates announced so far, Earle’s tour will take his group through Texas to Missouri, Kentucky, and beyond, with stops including St. Louis, Lexington, and a two-night engagement at the Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia. In August, Earle and the Dukes will join up with Los Lobos to play several venues, including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Atlanta’s Botantical Garden. Earle will fly solo in October, leading a trio of shows in New York and Wisconsin.

In addition to the tour announcement, Earle released a new live performance video of “The Saint of Lost Causes.” It’s an appropriately moody, grungy rendition, with detuned guitars bumping up against weeping, droning fiddle and steel. Earle’s version of the song appears on the 2021 release J.T., an album of his son Justin Townes Earle’s songs recorded after the younger Earle’s death in 2020. Proceeds from the sales of J.T. go into a trust for Justin Townes Earle’s daughter Etta St. James Earle.

Steve Earle tour dates:

July 1 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

July 2 ­– Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s

July 3 – Seabrook, TX @ Barge 295

July 4 – Natchez, MS @ The Bluff

July 6 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room

July 8 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

July 10 – Jefferson City, MO @ Riverside Park Amphitheater

July 11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 15 – Prestonburg, KY @ Mountain Arts Center

July 16 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

July 17 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head on Stage

July 18 – Hammondsport, NY @ The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard

July 20 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

July 21 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

July 23 – Rutland, VT @ The Paramount Theatre

July 24 – Mason, NH @ Marty’s Driving Range

July 25 – Scranton, PA @ Scranton Circle Drive-In Theater

July 27 – Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse

July 29 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

July 30 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

July 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

August 1 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage

August 6 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua

August 7 – Shakopee, MN @ Canterbury Park Summer Concert Series

August 17 ­– Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

August 20 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

August 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Amaturo Theatre

August 22 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

August 24 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre (With Los Lobos)

August 26 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside (With Los Lobos)

August 27 – Glen Allen, VA @ Innsbrook After Hours (With Los Lobos)

August 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Botanical Garden (With Los Lobos)

August 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (With Los Lobos)

September 2 – Newberry, SC @ Newberry Opera House

September 3 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station (With Los Lobos)

September 4 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheatre (With Los Lobos)

October 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made (Steve Earle Solo)

October 22 – Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House (Steve Earle Solo)

October 23 – Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House (Steve Earle Solo)