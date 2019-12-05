Stephanie Hunt Previews New Solo Project With Doug Sahm Tribute ‘Apple Tree’

As one half of the eclectic (and eccentric) duo Nancy And Beth, opposite Megan Mullally, singer-actress Stephanie Hunt is comfortable creating under a pseudonym. It’s a trend she continues with her new solo project — Buffalo Hunt. She’ll release the debut album Play the Fool this summer and previews it this week with the song “Apple Tree.”

Hunt says the trippy track was loosely inspired by the cosmic country of Doug Sahm, the late Texas multi-instrumentalist and songwriter who, along with an influential solo career, fronted the Sir Douglas Quintet.

“The first time I heard Doug’s music it was like being given permission to cross pollinate. I related to him as a fellow Texan who loves where they come from, but can’t get away from wanting to add the cosmic sound to it. Maybe because we both spent some time in California?” Hunt says. “His music integrates his roots with his visions of the future in a way that gives birth to a newness that is deeply personal. It is those same textures I strive to facilitate, personal invocations of places I have been, without forgetting where I come from.”

Hunt gets an assist on the song from the ubiquitous session players (and live band) the Texas Gentlemen. Other songs on Play the Fool feature drummer McKenzie Smith and Hunt’s fiance, Shakey Graves.

A video for “Apple Tree” features the animation of Trevor Wiggins, which matches the psychedelic nature of the song.