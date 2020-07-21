Steep Canyon Rangers Preview New Album With Stirring ‘Every River’

With the release of “Every River,” the second track to be issued from their upcoming album Arm in Arm, North Carolina’s Steep Canyon Rangers rise to meet the challenges of a “ruthless age” via a stirring anthem rooted in bluegrass and old-time gospel music. Featuring an impassioned lead vocal from guitarist Woody Platt, “Every River” was penned by the Grammy-winning group’s banjo player Graham Sharp and Town Mountain’s Phil Barker. The gently rolling tune is buoyed by inspirational lyrics that serve as both a timely warning and a hopeful note that “somewhere ’neath the anguish and the anger, sweet charity’s there just waiting on a call.”

In anticipation of the October release of Arm in Arm, the Rangers have announced three free drive-in concerts that will take place in their home state in late August, led off by an August 27th event at the Brevard Music Center in Brevard. This will be followed on August 28th by a concert at the Riveter in Asheville set to stream live on WNCW, and an August 29th show at Burnsville Field in downtown Burnsville. Tickets for the free shows are available via Candaid.org.

Recorded at Nashville’s Southern Ground Studios, Arm in Arm marks the first time the band has cut an album outside North Carolina since forming in 2000. Produced by the band with Brandon Bell (Zac Brown, John Prine), the LP’s 11 original compositions pay homage to their early influences and bluegrass traditions, all the while broadening the musical landscape of the six-member group.

With the cancellation of Steep Canyon Rangers’ May 8th benefit concert ,which was to be sponsored by Wicked Weed Brewing, the brewer has announced they will contribute $10 per album (up to 2,000 albums) sold via the Yep Roc store to Haywood Street’s Welcome Table in downtown Asheville.

Arm in Arm will be released October 16th.