Hear Steep Canyon Rangers, Boyz II Men Harmonize on ‘Be Still Moses’

Steep Canyon Rangers find an unlikely, but welcome, group of collaborators in the hit Nineties R&B group Boyz II Men, who add their voices to a newly released version of “Be Still Moses.” The gospel tune, originally recorded by Steep Canyon Rangers and released on the 2007 album Lovin’ Pretty Women, is the first for SCR under a new agreement with Yep Roc records.

Slowed slightly from its original tempo, this new version of “Be Still Moses” gets a boost from North Carolina’s Asheville Symphony, who round out the instrumental portion of the recording. Boyz II Men, who appeared opposite Brett Young on CMT Crossroads earlier in 2019, bring their sublime harmonies and soulful ad-libs to the proceedings, sounding like an entire choir of voices as SCR’s Woody Platt delivers the biblical story. The song will appear on Steep Canyon Rangers’ upcoming orchestral album.

“Sometimes it takes a person outside the band to hear your music in a different light and recognize its potential,” says SCR’s Graham Sharp about the collaboration, which was conceived by their producer Michael Selverne.

Steep Canyon Rangers currently have an extensive list of tour dates scheduled through early 2020, including a handful of appearances with comedians Steve Martin — with whom they’ve worked and toured in the past — and Martin Short.