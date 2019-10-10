See Steep Canyon Rangers and Boyz II Men Blend Bluegrass, Soul on ‘Be Still Moses’

In August, Steep Canyon Rangers released a studio collaboration with Boyz II Men that blended their bluegrass musicianship with the harmonies of the Philadelphia soul stalwarts. “Be Still Moses” received its live debut when the two groups shared the stage in Nashville on Sunday.

Performing a headlining show at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Boyz II Men welcomed Steep Canyon Rangers halfway through their set to re-create “Be Still Moses” with additional help from 12 members of the Asheville Symphony and conductor Michael Bearden. It was a majestic take on the song, with SCR’s Woody Platt kicking things off before Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris shepherded the tune to its conclusion with inspired ad libs.

“Be Still Moses” isn’t Boyz II Men’s first venture into country music. Earlier this year they sang with pop-country star Brett Young on CMT Crossroads and reprised their union on the CMT Awards in June.

Steep Canyon Rangers are on the road through early 2020, including a handful of appearances with frequent collaborator Steve Martin and the comedian Martin Short. “Be Still Moses” was originally released on SCR’s 2007 album Lovin’ Pretty Women; the group recently rejoined North Carolina record label Yep Roc Records, for whom they’re recording a new album.