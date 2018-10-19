Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Florida Rehab Doctor Pleads Guilty To Distributing Opioids Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Hear Steelism’s Crunchy Cover of Neal Hefti’s ‘Batman Theme’

Track appears on Nashville duo’s surprise ‘Superhero Themes’ EP, out today

By

Jedd Ferris's Most Recent Stories

View All

Halloween is on the horizon, but Nashville space-country duo Steelism are getting into the spirit a little early with the release of the surprise new Superhero Themes EP. The centerpiece of the three-song effort is a hard-charging, riff-heavy take on “Batman Theme,” the title song of the sixties TV show, Batman, originally composed by Neal Hefti.

In line with Steelism’s typical psych-twang experimentation, guitarist Jeremy Fetzer and pedal steel player Spencer Cullum Jr. dress up the original tune’s surf-rock groove with squalls of swirling fret acrobatics, while drummer Jon Radford and bassist Jon Estes propel the fiery instrumental with a thunderous supporting rhythm.

Former Deer Tick keyboardist Robbie Crowell also contributed to the EP’s recording, which took place at Nashville’s Battle Tapes studio. In addition to the theme song cover, the short new release also features two Batman-centric originals: the retro-minded “The Dynamic Duo,” which sounds ready to soundtrack a vintage spy show, and “Dark Knight,” a spooky, hypnotic slow jam with trippy, patient guitar licks.

Next week Steelism will resume touring with My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel, who’s hitting the road behind his new solo release Wished Out. During the upcoming shows, which include a Halloween night stop at the Bluebird Theater in Denver, Colorado, Steelism will open the night and then play with Broemel as his backing band.

 

In This Article: Steelism

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad