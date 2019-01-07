Hear the Steel Woods’ Barbed New Song ‘All of These Years’

Nashville-based country rockers the Steel Woods issue a hard-driving wake up call in “All of These Years,” a newly released track appearing on their upcoming second album Old News, out January 18th.

Featuring another blast of their characteristic dark roots rock and plenty of face-melting attitude, the track owes as much to metal legends Black Sabbath as it does to Southern rock godfathers Lynyrd Skynyrd, with tough as nails guitar riffs from Jason “Rowdy” Cope and force-of-nature vocals courtesy of Wes Bayliss. Like much of the material on Old News, “All of These Years” has a whiff of social commentary to it, asking the listener to imagine society as a reflection of themselves. But what happens when you walk by the mirror one day and no longer recognize yourself? According to the band, then it’s time to step up.

“God help us all, in our search for truth / Nothing makes me whole, like holding on to you / What keeps me young, and long in the tooth / A lot of blood, a lot of sweat, and a little bit of the blues,” sings Bayliss in the anthemic chorus.

With their lineup rounded out by drummer Jay Tooke and bassist Johnny Stanton, the Steel Woods will release Old News — the follow-up to 2017’s well-received debut Straw in the Wind — on January 18th. The band will kick off its winter tour the same day with a two-night stand in Nashville, then visit Southern and Midwestern cities like Oxford, Mississippi; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago; Flint, Michigan; and Atlanta before wrapping up March 2nd in Johnson City, Tennessee.