The Steel Woods Announce New Album ‘Old News’

Nashville Southern rockers the Steel Woods are gearing up to start 2019 with a bang — they’ll release their sophomore album Old News on January 18th.

Ahead of the release, the band shared the title track, a brooding ballad about the state of the nation. “Old News” finds singer Wes Bayliss contemplating a moral dilemma. “We could burn it all down on our grandpa’s TV, or quit pointing fingers and roll up our sleeves,” he sings, invoking the Statue of Liberty and the Liberty Bell as he implores his fellow Americans to “hash it all out till we’re red, white and blue.” Accompanied by strings, piano, and a carefully deployed slide guitar solo, Bayliss’ emotional vocal takes center stage on the understated slow-burner.

Those political themes carry over in the cover art for Old News, which features Lady Liberty splashed onto the front page of a newspaper alongside headlines about murder, rivers running red, and “perilous times.” The follow-up to Steel Woods’ debut album Straw in the Wind, which came out in May 2017, Old News was recorded in Nashville and in Asheville, North Carolina, and, along with new originals, features covers of songs by Black Sabbath, Merle Haggard, Tom Petty, Gregg Allman, and late songwriter Wayne Mills.

Old News tracklist:

1. “All of These Years”

2. “Without You”

3. “Changes” (Black Sabbath)

4. “Wherever You Are”

5. “Blind Lover”

6. “Compared to a Soul”

7. “Old News”

8. “Anna Lee”

9. “Red River (The Fall of Jimmy Sutherland)”

10. “The Catfish Song” (Townes Van Zandt)

11. “Rock That Says My Name”

12. “One of These Days” (Wayne Mills)

13. “Are the Good Times Really Over (I Wish a Buck Was Still Silver)” (Merle Haggard)

14. “Whipping Post” (Gregg Allman)

15. “Southern Accents” (Tom Petty)

Here’s the band’s upcoming tour dates:

October 19 – Macon, GA @ The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom

October 20 – Rome, GA @ Brewhouse Music & Grill

October 24 – Brandon, MS @ City Hall Live

October 25-26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

October 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

November 1 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

November 2 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

November 7 – Richmond, VA @ The National

November 8-9 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

November 10 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

December 1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

December 7 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

December 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

December 13-14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

January 6-12 – Tampa, FL @ Southern Rock Cruise 2019