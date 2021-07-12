Stagecoach 2022: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs to Headline

California’s Stagecoach Festival will return in 2022 with country-music headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs. Set for April 29th to May 1st at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, it will be the first Stagecoach since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to sets from the headliners, the Stagecoach musical lineup is as diverse as ever, linking together mainstream country, Americana, Southern rock, Red Dirt country, and bluegrass on its three-day bill. Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Marcus King Band, Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Colter Wall, Orville Peck, the Black Crowes, Smokey Robinson, Yola, and Molly Tuttle are among the performers for the 2022 edition.

The Compton Cowboys, a group of black horseback riders from southern California whose ranch is one of the last in the area, are also making their debut appearance at Stagecoach this year. “We love country, we love the music, we love the culture and we’re stoked to be around folks that get it,” Compton Cowboys managing member Randy Savvy says in a statement.

Additionally, celebrity chef Guy Fieri will return for his third year to lead the Stagecoach Smokehouse, featuring chefs, pit bosses, and barbecue vendors. Fans onsite will get to experience taste tests and live demonstrations. DJ and producer Diplo’s Late Night in Palomino event will once again close out the festival on Sunday night with guests to be announced.

Three-day passes to Stagecoach start at $379 and go on sale Friday, July 16th, at 1 p.m. ET. For anyone who can’t be there in person, the festival will also stream on Stagecoach’s official YouTube channel for the first time ever. Stagecoach’s sibling festival Coachella will also make its return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus.