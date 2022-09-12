Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours Set for Stagecoach 2023

Stagecoach, the three-day country music festival in Indio, California, has announced its 2023 lineup. As in years past, it’s typically eclectic, with not-quite-country artists like Bryan Adams, Melissa Etheridge, and ZZ Top joining headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton.

Sunday’s lineup, headlined by Stapleton, should be particularly appealing for fans of the Red Dirt and songwriter scenes: Turnpike Troubadours, Tyler Childers, Parker McCollum, Ryan Bingham, country-roots buzz band 49 Winchester, and even Yellowstone star Luke Grimes stack the bill. Lainey Wilson, Valerie June, Kaitlin Butts, Madeline Edwards play Sunday too, along with Nineties vets Brooks & Dunn.

The varied lineup of Stagecoach is what helps distinguish it from other country festivals. This year’s bill makes sure to platform LGBTQ+ voices, including Trixie Mattel, Lily Rose, Jaime Wyatt, and Melissa Etheridge. There’s also an emphasis on up-and-comers like Drake Milligan, Logan Ledger, Tiera Kennedy, and Restless Road. Mainstream radio stars Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, and Gabby Barrett are on the lineup as well.

On the culinary and cultural end, Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse returns for its fourth year, community activists the Compton Cowboys ride again, and Nikki Lane will anchor the Stage Stop Marketplace. Lane will also perform on Saturday.

Set for April 28 through 30, Stagecoach 2023 will once again be held at the Empire Polo Club, the site of Coachella. Passes go on sale Friday, Sept. 16.